The Delaware State Lottery is seeking proposals from vendors capable of offering an internet wagering solution that can incorporate a wide range of games from multiple suppliers.

The state lottery launched a Request for Proposals on Thursday (Jan. 12) for an internet wagering system comprised of a player account management (“PAM”) platform and operational and support services, as well as online games including casino table games, video lottery games, poker, bingo and keno.

The solution should also [...]