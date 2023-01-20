Oklahoma Lottery expands product portfolio with Scientific Games

The Oklahoma Lottery has lauded the initial performance of Scientific Games’ new instant win terminal games.

Scientific Games launched four games under the FastPlay games banner at the $1, $2, $5 and $10 price points in October. They have become one of the lottery’s top-performing terminal-generated game categories with retail sales of more than $2 million since launch.

Five additional games were added in December, offering the first instant win progressive jackpot (at the $2, $5 and $10 price points) of any Oklahoma Lottery product.

Pioneered by Scientific Games under its PlayNow Games brand, FastPlay games are terminal-generated tickets printed on demand with select games featuring a progressive or rolling jackpot. The games are currently offered by eight US lotteries.

“Our new FastPlay games offer Oklahoma players the fun of progressive jackpots combined with the thrill of the opportunity to win instantly,” said Oklahoma Lottery executive director Jay Finks. “FastPlay is a great, innovative addition to our product portfolio that complements the entertainment experience offered by our Scratchers and draw games.”

John Schulz, president of Americas and global instant products at Scientific Games, commented: “FastPlay games, which we have branded as our PlayNow Games, are a relatively new and exciting lottery experience for the consumer.

“These unique games were planned as a strategic addition to the Oklahoma Lottery’s portfolio to help drive sales across the portfolio and create incremental revenues to benefit schools, students and teachers in the state.”

PlayNow Games are also offered by state lotteries in Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Vermont.