Scientific Games wins new instant game deal in EL Salvador

27th January 2023 10:07 am GMT

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured an agreement to serve as the exclusive instant game provider to Lotería Nacional de Beneficencia de El Salvador.

Scientific Games will continue providing instant games to the National Lottery of El Salvador, extending an existing deal which dates back to 2017, with proceeds benefitting health, education and social programs in the country.

Under the new contract, Scientific Games will develop products for the lottery’s instant game portfolio with data-driven services including game planning and design.

Games are produced at the company’s facility in Santiago, Chile, one of five major production facilities globally.

“We appreciate Scientific Games’ support to improve our instant lottery business, helping us grow 40 per cent last year and achieving an accumulated growth of nearly 400 per cent in the last five years,” said Javier Milian, president of the National Lottery of El Salvador. “We look forward to continuing game portfolio innovation for the benefit of charitable causes in El Salvador.”

John Schulz, president of Americas and global instant products for Scientific Games, added: “We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with the National Lottery of El Salvador to help support its business and beneficiaries.

“We have navigated challenges together over the years, and we are confident that our strong relationship will drive continued success.”

Scientific Games’ relationship with the National Lottery of El Salvador dates back to 1999.

Related Tags
El Salvador Instant Games Latin America Lottery Scientific Games
