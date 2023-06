Austria’s national lottery operator Austrian Lotteries is raising the minimum age requirement to purchase lottery tickets from next month.

From 10 July, only players over the age of 18 will be allowed to buy tickets for draw games such as Lotto and EuroMillions, as well as scratchcards.

Austrian Lotteries said that the voluntary move to raise the minimum age from the current age limit of 16 years old would protect minors, and marked another milestone in its [...]