Scientific Games enhances digital engagement for South Carolina Lottery

The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) has lauded the impact of Scientific Games’ digital game enhancements through its Lucky Day second-chance promotion.

The Lucky Day promotion takes players with non-winning Wild Luck and Crazy Luck scratch-off tickets online to spin a digitally animated Lucky Day wheel for a second-chance opportunity to win $500.

The animated wheel spin features the winning symbol from the player's specific ticket and was designed and developed by Scientific Games as part of an omnichannel offering to crossover digital and physical experiences.

The Lucky Day second-chance promotion is driving sales for two retail scratch-off games, $1 Wild Luck and $2 Crazy Luck.

According to the Lottery, Wild Luck is performing 36 per cent higher than all $1 SCEL scratch-offs currently on sale, while Crazy Luck is performing 17 per cent higher than all SCEL $2 games launched this fiscal year.

Since launching in early February, the two SCEL scratch-off games have topped $5.2 million in sales, with nearly 23,000 unique players entering more than 335,000 tickets online.

“By linking our physical scratch-off ticket to the digital second-chance opportunity, we're offering South Carolina players a unique omnichannel experience that they're clearly enjoying, and it's driving sales,” said SCEL director of product development Ammie Smith.

Wild Luck and Crazy Luck are from the new line of VariPlay HD Games created by Scientific Games featuring high-definition, three-dimensional play symbols randomly placed from ticket to ticket by patented production technology.

“We are very pleased with the performance of VariPlay HD Games for our lottery customers overall, but the addition of one of our newest digital enhancements has truly made these $1 and $2 games big winners for the South Carolina Education Lottery in terms of sales performance,” said John Schulz, president of Americas and global instant products for Scientific Games.

“While these retail games were very strategically designed for SCEL's portfolio using Scientific Games' analytics and insights, players are responding to the simplicity of the Lucky Day digital enhancement.”