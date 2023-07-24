IGT upgrades Totalizator Sportowy’s iLottery platform in Poland

International Game Technology (GT) has upgraded the iLottery platform for Polish national lottery operator Totalizator Sportowy.

The upgrade has seen all components of Totalizator Sportowy’s iLottery platform moved to the cloud for the first time, becoming the first European lottery to have its end-to-end iLottery system on the cloud.

Totalizator Sportowy's iLottery system has been upgraded to IGT’s latest player account management system, IGT Command, with its remote gaming server having previously been launched to the cloud, enabling the lottery to deliver a steady stream of content to its players.

"Totalizator Sportowy has partnered with IGT to improve our lottery technology and systems and provide our players with responsible and engaging lottery solutions," said Totalizator Sportowy CEO Olgierd Cieślik. "Deploying our iLottery platform in the cloud offers us scalability and helps us reduce time to market for system enhancements.

“Totalizator Sportowy is always eager to introduce innovation, and in this case, we are the first lottery in Europe to have an end-to-end cloud-based iLottery technology."

IGT senior vice president of iLottery Srini Nedunuri commented: “Moving Totalizator Sportowy's iLottery central system to the cloud marks an exciting first-time, end-to-end cloud deployment for IGT.

“We recognise the many benefits of cloud technology and know that it facilitates easier integration of data and insights, faster upgradeability and scalability, and improves overall efficiency. These benefits will ultimately deliver a more dynamic experience for Poland's iLottery players."

Shares in International Game Technology Inc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.36 per cent lower at $33.00 per share in New York Friday.