This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

IGT upgrades Totalizator Sportowy’s iLottery platform in Poland

24th July 2023 8:40 am GMT
IGT
SG

International Game Technology (GT) has upgraded the iLottery platform for Polish national lottery operator Totalizator Sportowy.

The upgrade has seen all components of Totalizator Sportowy’s iLottery platform moved to the cloud for the first time, becoming the first European lottery to have its end-to-end iLottery system on the cloud.

Totalizator Sportowy's iLottery system has been upgraded to IGT’s latest player account management system, IGT Command, with its remote gaming server having previously been launched to the cloud, enabling the lottery to deliver a steady stream of content to its players.

"Totalizator Sportowy has partnered with IGT to improve our lottery technology and systems and provide our players with responsible and engaging lottery solutions," said Totalizator Sportowy CEO Olgierd Cieślik. "Deploying our iLottery platform in the cloud offers us scalability and helps us reduce time to market for system enhancements.

“Totalizator Sportowy is always eager to introduce innovation, and in this case, we are the first lottery in Europe to have an end-to-end cloud-based iLottery technology."

IGT senior vice president of iLottery Srini Nedunuri commented: “Moving Totalizator Sportowy's iLottery central system to the cloud marks an exciting first-time, end-to-end cloud deployment for IGT.

“We recognise the many benefits of cloud technology and know that it facilitates easier integration of data and insights, faster upgradeability and scalability, and improves overall efficiency. These benefits will ultimately deliver a more dynamic experience for Poland's iLottery players."

Shares in International Game Technology Inc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.36 per cent lower at $33.00 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
IGT iLottery Lottery Poland Totalizator Sportowy
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

IGT expands Mississippi footprint with new retail sportsbook

Merkur opens first UK casino in Aberdeen

Caesars launches mobile sports betting in Puerto Rico

The Lottery Corporation proposes Steve Morro as new director

IGT agrees eInstants cross-licensing deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions

IGT extends long-standing partnership in Belgium with Loterie Nationale

Puerto Rico issues two more online sports betting licences

Gila River Resorts & Casinos opens fourth casino in Arizona

IGT launches omnichannel games in Canada with PlayAlberta.ca

IGT and Scientific Games agree landmark instant lottery deal in Brazil

IGT seeks strategic alternatives for Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments

IGT secures exclusive long-term Wheel of Fortune rights

IGT extends Svenska Spel VLT deal and expands in Canada

IGT secures long-term iLottery contract with Connecticut Lottery

IGT unveils first omnichannel jackpot in US via Wheel of Fortune slots

coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Greentube
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok