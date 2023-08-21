Pollard Banknote signs three-year Missouri Lottery contract

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has signed a multi-year contract to continue as the exclusive provider of Pull-Tabs dispensers to the Missouri Lottery.

Pollard retains the contract following a competitive bid process, with the new three-year contract commencing on 1 October and offering the option to extend for three additional one-year periods.

Pollard Banknote’s Diamond Game subsidiary first supplied Pull-Tabs to the lottery in 2013 as part of a one-year pilot programme, and remains the sole supplier for the lottery’s Pull-Tabs programme.

“We’re pleased to be signing a new contract with Diamond Game and continuing to support our retailers,” said Missouri Lottery director Lester Elder. “Missouri’s fraternal organizations have benefited tremendously since the Pull-Tabs program launched, and we’re delighted to keep supporting their efforts.

Diamond Game president Bill Breslo added: “We’re excited to be extending our decade-long relationship with the Missouri Lottery, and we look forward to working with its team to advance its goals.

“We’re proud that our product supports education in Missouri and bolsters the positive contributions veteran and fraternal non-profit retailers make in their communities.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 1.67 per cent higher at CAD$26.25 per share in Toronto Friday.