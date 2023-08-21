This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Pollard Banknote signs three-year Missouri Lottery contract

21st August 2023 9:34 am GMT
SG

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has signed a multi-year contract to continue as the exclusive provider of Pull-Tabs dispensers to the Missouri Lottery.

Pollard retains the contract following a competitive bid process, with the new three-year contract commencing on 1 October and offering the option to extend for three additional one-year periods.

Pollard Banknote’s Diamond Game subsidiary first supplied Pull-Tabs to the lottery in 2013 as part of a one-year pilot programme, and remains the sole supplier for the lottery’s Pull-Tabs programme.

“We’re pleased to be signing a new contract with Diamond Game and continuing to support our retailers,” said Missouri Lottery director Lester Elder. “Missouri’s fraternal organizations have benefited tremendously since the Pull-Tabs program launched, and we’re delighted to keep supporting their efforts.

Diamond Game president Bill Breslo added: “We’re excited to be extending our decade-long relationship with the Missouri Lottery, and we look forward to working with its team to advance its goals.

“We’re proud that our product supports education in Missouri and bolsters the positive contributions veteran and fraternal non-profit retailers make in their communities.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 1.67 per cent higher at CAD$26.25 per share in Toronto Friday.

Related Tags
Lottery Missouri Missouri Lottery Pollard Banknote Pull-tabs United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

BtoBet set for North America debut with PlayAlberta sportsbook deal

Pollard Banknote hits quarterly revenue record in Q2

Pollard Banknote eyes Europe as iLottery drives Q1 growth

Pollard Banknote hits new heights as revenue climbs to CAD$482.3m

Pollard Banknote agrees North Carolina Education Lottery deal

NeoGames and Pollard Banknote reinforce long-term iLottery JV

Pollard Banknote awarded Norsk Tipping instant scratch ticket contract

Pollard Banknote weighed down by foreign exchange loss in Q3

NeoPollard Interactive seals iLottery deal with Georgia Lottery

Pollard Banknote wins new Minnesota Lottery supply deal

Pollard Banknote posts Q2 growth despite drop in Lottery revenue

Pollard Banknote names May Scheve Reardon VP of government relations

Pollard Banknote launches omni-channel PAC-MAN game in Michigan

Acquisition expenses push NeoGames into loss in Q1

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok