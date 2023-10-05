Jackpocket signs exclusive partnership with Gannett’s USA Today Network

Online lottery reseller Jackpocket has entered into an exclusive agreement with American media giant Gannett.

The multi-year agreement will see Jackpocket become the official digital lottery courier of the USA Today Network, and will be integrated into lottery content across the network, including USA Today and local publications such as AZCentral.com, Northjersey.com and Statesman.com.

“Partnering with Jackpocket as Gannett’s official digital lottery courier will leverage the synergies between our mutual audiences including our 45 million engaged sports fans,” said Gannett senior vice president of content ventures Kate Gutman. “Given our reach and authority across the US, we hope to introduce Jackpocket as a simple and fun way to order official state lottery tickets from the comfort of home or on a device.”

Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan said: “Jackpocket is thrilled to become the official digital lottery courier of the USA Today Network. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to bring a convenient lottery experience to everyone.

“We’re excited to introduce Jackpocket to Gannett’s dedicated national audience, making the lottery more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Jackpocket is a licensed third-party lottery courier app in the US, which is currently available in 17 states including New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey.