Lottoland celebrates 20 million customers landmark

Online lottery operator Lottoland has doubled its customer base in the past five years to reach the landmark of more than 20 million customers worldwide.

Now in its 11th year of operation, Lottoland is active in 15 markets across the world and has added 2.5 million new customers to its registered customer base in the last 12 months.

The company hit the milestone of 10 million customers in 2019.

Recent launches include KenoGO in Australia, the world’s largest Keno jackpot, which has recorded 15 per cent month-on-month growth and distributed $100 million in winnings to customers to date.

“Since the very beginning, we have always strived to be a driving force in the gaming industry and navigate new ways of disrupting the market,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “Back in 2013, Lottoland was the first company in the sector to have established its own insurance model which allowed us to continuously offer something exciting for our customers, with new products and record-breaking jackpots.

“Now, I’m incredibly proud that the team is continuing to break the mould to this day, not only with our products but with developments in AI and automation that are vastly improving performance for our customer base and for our staff.”

Birrell continued: “We’re thrilled to have over 20 million people now using Lottoland in 2024. This is a huge achievement for the worldwide Lottoland team, and I could not be prouder of them and their achievements in the past few years.

“To have doubled our customer base since 2019 is a fantastic accomplishment and it just goes to show that the time and effort that every person at Lottoland puts into its product offerings, customer service and brand recognition is worthwhile. We have lots of plans to keep innovating in the market and bringing exciting new things for our customers – all 20+ million of them.”