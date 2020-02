Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Quebec has reported a 3 per cent fall in revenue for the first nine months of its 2019/20 fiscal year, with solid growth from gaming halls and online casino failing to offset lower lottery and land-based casino revenue.

Revenue for the nine-month period ended 31 December amounted to CAD$2.10bn compared to $2.17bn a year earlier, as revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell by 11.1 per cent year-on-year to $685.8m.

Lottery revenue in the nine [...]