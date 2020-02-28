Scientific Games upgrades instant ticket lottery system in Italy

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has rolled out a new instant ticket system for Lotterie Nazionali, the consortium which operates the Italian instant ticket Scratch & Win concession.

Expanding on a partnership that has seen Scientific Games supply Lotterie Nazionali and its predecessor Consorzio Lotterie Nazionali with instant ticket system technology since 2004, the newly integrated system will power more than 60,000 retail points of sale in Italy.

“We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with Lotterie Nazionali, and excited to provide our new instant ticket system technology in Italy,” said Scientific Games group chief executive for lottery Pat McHugh.

“Our games and technology are continually advancing with focus on responsibly maximizing lottery returns to lottery beneficiaries.”

Italy’s Scratch & Win, also known as Gratta e Vinci, is the world’s largest instant ticket lottery and generated total sales of more than $10bn in 2018, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 23 per cent.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 1.74 per cent at $18.95 per share in New York Thursday.