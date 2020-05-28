Lottoland launches first charity lotto in the UK

Gibraltar-based lottery betting operator Lottoland has launched its first charity-focused lotto in the United Kingdom.

The Win-Win Charity Lotto will cost £1 and has a jackpot fixed at £250,000 for every draw, with 20 pence of every pound to be donated to four charities - The British Red Cross, Hospice UK, Keep Britain Tidy and The Marine Conservation Society.

The game format and results will be based on the popular French Lotto, with draws taking place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Five balls will be drawn out of a total of 49, with 10 bonus balls up for grabs.

“We are delighted to be able to launch our charity lotto betting game here in the UK and are delighted to have these four fantastic charities on board, all of whom support amazing causes,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “The whole team at Lottoland are excited to see the launch of the Win-Win Charity Lotto, it’s something we’ve been working on for some time and absolutely feels like the right step for the business.

“We believe we’ve found a good balance, as the respective charities will all appeal to a different audience and yet are all equally, immeasurably important in what they do.”

British Red Cross head of corporate partnerships Katherine Ross said: “The British Red Cross has been supporting people at every stage of crisis for over 150 years, both in the UK and around the world. In the aftermath of crisis, we are there to help people rebuild their lives and create a more sustainable future.

“In the UK, we respond to an emergency on average every four hours, from fires and floods to power outages and terror attacks. Through the kindness of our supporters, we can continue our vital work to protect the most vulnerable people.”

Hospice UK CEO Tracey Bleakley commented: “Hospice UK are delighted to be partnering with Lottoland on the Win Win Charity Lotto. Hospice UK is the national charity for hospice and palliative care.

“The Win Win Charity lotto will help us continue our work to ensure all adults and children living with a terminal or life-shortening illness receive the care and support they need, when they need it.”

Keep Britain Tidy deputy chief executive of environmental charity Richard McIlwain said: “As one of the charities that will benefit from Lottoland’s new Win-Win Charity Lotto, Keep Britain Tidy will be able to undertake more work to support communities up and down the country in improving their local environment so that they can love where they live and feel the benefits that come from having access to great parks, beaches and public spaces.”

The Marine Conservation Society director of fundraising and marketing Mike Crossley added: “At what is such a challenging time for charities across every sector, it’s fantastic to have the support of Lottoland.

"The money raised by players of Lottoland will be immensely valuable to our ongoing work fighting for our ocean, working towards a cleaner, better-protected, healthier future where both nature and people thrive.”