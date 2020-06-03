FDJ’s Sporting Solutions joins Global Lottery Monitoring System

FDJ-owned Sporting Solutions has become the first dedicated sportsbook supplier to join the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) as an associate member.

As an associate member, Sporting Solutions will have access to GLMS global alerts and sports integrity education and prevention tools, as well as the global GLMS information network.

Sporting Solutions becomes the fifth associate member of GLMS, alongside IGT, Intralot, ODDSET, and Scientific Games.

“I am delighted to welcome Sporting Solutions within the GLMS family,” said GLMS president Ludovico Calvi. “They are a perfect complement to the GLMS global monitoring and intelligence capabilities with their history in pricing, trading and risk management services.

“We are delighted that Sporting Solutions, by adhering to the GLMS Code of Conduct and its vision and mission, has shown a clear commitment to promote transparent and socially responsible betting operations, in line with the highest standards of sport betting integrity.

“We look forward to working closely with Sporting Solutions with the objective of protecting our core values and acting as a shield against global sport corruption.”

Sporting Solutions managing director Edward Peace commented: “We’re really excited to join GLMS. Our partnerships throughout the WLA are founded on the highest standards of trust, integrity and operational excellence – this milestone further demonstrates the culture and values we share with the lottery sector.

“The commendable work of GLMS to protect the integrity of sports betting and educate the industry is invaluable. We’re very proud to join the growing GLMS family and strengthen our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of sports betting integrity.”