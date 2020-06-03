Betsafe expands Lithuanian platform with Superlotto Games deal

Betsson-owned operator Betsafe has expanded its offering in Lithuania through a new deal with Vilnius-based gaming and lottery supplier Superlotto Games.

The agreement will see Superlotto Games, formerly SuperlottoTV, roll out 16 exclusive online scratch card games on Betsafe.lt, with 15 slot games scheduled to follow.

“There are many benefits that Superlotto Games will bring to our consumer base, with high-quality, cutting-edge action offered across the board,” said Betsson Group's commercial director CECCA Kaido Ulejev. “The attraction of instant substantial wins will resonate strongly with our players.”

It is the latest supply deal for Superlotto Games, which also provides games to Lithuanian lottery operators Euloto and Olifeja, Latvia’s National Lottery Latvijas Loto, and the Georgian National Lottery.

“We are excited to partner up with Betsafe (Lithuania), one of the flagship brands in the Betsson Group, and we believe our portfolio will provide greater variety and increased win opportunities for their players,” said Superlotto Games chief commercial officer Milda Mikelioniene.

“Superlotto Games is shaping up to be a market leader in providing hyper-efficient lottery options, world-class scratch cards and multimedia slots and teaming up with Betsafe is a perfect example of our global expansion plan going forward.”