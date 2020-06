Sweden’s state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel has called for more protection from lottery betting providers in order to safeguard its contributions to social causes.

The company, which operates national lottery games in Sweden alongside other betting and gaming activities, said that the country’s commercial gambling operators are circumventing its lottery monopoly by offering bets on the outcome of lottery draws under their Swedish betting licenses.

Svenska Spel points to recent research conducted by H2 Gambling Capital on [...]