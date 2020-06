The District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming (DC Lottery) has brought forward the launch date of its new iLottery platform while pushing back plans to roll out retail sports betting operations.

Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DC Lottery said that more people are staying home, causing a decrease in foot traffic at licensed retail locations with a subsequent impact on lottery sales.

As at 30 April, total DC Lottery sales for the [...]