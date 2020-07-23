This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
XB Net expands UK presence with GentingBet supply deal

23rd July 2020 9:30 am GMT

North American horse and greyhound racing provider XB Net has signed a supply deal with GentingBet, the UK sportsbook arm of Genting Casinos.

XB Net will provide GentingBet’s FSB Technology-powered sportsbook with pictures, betting data and odds from over 50 North American tracks and 25,000 races a year.

“From Malaysia to New York and Mayfair, Genting is a global brand whose expertise and customer care is second to none,” said XB Net senior vice president of international Simon Fraser. “So, it’s fantastic to partner with their revamped UK sportsbook, which has quickly recognised the merits and utility of North American racing.

“Although domestic racing is back in full swing in the UK, those viewers and bettors who were drawn to North American racing during the lockdown have largely been retained which is a big boost to our product.”

GentingBet head of sportsbook Billy Cook commented: “Our customers have seen the added fun and value that US racing brings to their betting experience, providing a trustworthy and regular flow of quick-fire betting opportunities which fit the bill whether they’re interested in watching one race or the entire card.

“As we saw with Royal Ascot transitioning perfectly to high-class evening meetings stateside, high-class 24/7 programming is now the new normal for our UK bettors, thanks to this breakout partnership with XB Net and their expertise in wagering solutions.”

