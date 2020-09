Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino has expanded its horse race betting offering through a new cooperation with France’s PMU.

The agreement will see the operator launch a new gaming category for its players, Svenska Spel Trav & Galopp, offering betting on a full range of horse races from across the world.

Due to be rolled out on 21 September, the new offering includes access to PMU’s French pools game Quinté+, which will be rebranded [...]