Gaming Intelligence
Hawthorne Race Course enters Virtual Racing market

15th October 2020 8:25 am GMT

Illinois' Hawthorne Race Course has partnered with Isle of Man-based software developer Virtual Live Racing to launch a new virtual racing product for the US market.

The new pari-mutuel product features state of the art graphics, realistic race commentary, and virtual races based on anonymised and encrypted data from real-life thoroughbred, harness and greyhound races.

“We are excited to offer our Hawthorne data and brand to be included with this innovative new pari-mutuel wagering product line,” said Hawthorne assistant general manager John Walsh. “Racing fans across North America will be able to wager Hawthorne Virtual as it is available to all tote systems in the US via distribution through AmTote International’s Spectrum wagering system, which enables us to create a brand new risk-free revenue stream.”

VLR chairman Vincent Caldwell commented: “Hawthorne is our fourth product to go live in the US. It follows Derby Lane, Tampa Bay Downs and Palm Beach Kennel Club in Florida, and we have two more tracks that are currently undergoing testing before being launched later this month.

“Our Virtual Live Racing product offers a no cost, risk free, revenue stream opportunity to racetracks all over the world. Racing is going through a tough time and tracks should embrace new products which can offer them income, and promote their tracks to a global audience.”

