Sweden’s leading horse race betting operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) is suing rival operator Svenska Spel for using elements of its name in marketing materials.

ATG claims that Svenska Spel is breaching its rights by using the words Trav och Galopp (trotting and galloping), which refer to the gait of a horse, in the marketing of its horse race betting products.

ATG argues that the registration of its company name with the Swedish Companies Registration Office [...]