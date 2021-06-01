This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

BetMGM expands into horse race betting with NYRA Bets

1st June 2021 7:37 am GMT
Playtech

The New York Racing Association’s betting brand NYRA Bets has become the first horse racing partner of US sports betting operator BetMGM.

The agreement will allow BetMGM’s customers to watch and bet on Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter horse races from more than 200 tracks around the world.

BetMGM will utilize the NYRA Bets wagering platform in its horse racing app, providing customers with access to daily horse racing content, live streaming video and race replays.

BetMGM customers will also be able to bet on marquee events in the US such as the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup, as well as international events including Royal Ascot, Melbourne Cup, Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

“We’ve found a great partner in NYRA Bets and look forward to working with them to create a thrilling, interactive experience for horse racing fans on BetMGM,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt.

NYRA Bets’ online platform launched in 2016 and recorded strong growth last year as new customers gravitated toward horse racing, one of the few sports available during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently available in 30 US states and continues to expand its reach and customer base.

“This is the type of partnership that reflects the importance of horse racing within the rapidly evolving sports betting marketplace,” said NYRA Bets president Tony Allevato. “BetMGM has consistently led the charge to expand wagering opportunities for their customers, and we are thrilled that our horse racing content will soon be available on their platform.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Entain Horse Racing MGM Resorts New York Racing Association NYRA Bets Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Everi Digital debuts online slots in West Virginia

Virginia sportsbooks collect $236.4m in wagers in April

Tennessee sports betting market exceeds $1bn in wagers

Scientific Games acquires BetBuilder specialist SportCast

Red Tiger goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM and Borgata Casino

Baltimore Ravens signs up BetMGM as first official gaming partner

BetMGM and FanDuel dominate Michigan online betting and iGaming market

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

LPGA Tour names BetMGM as first official betting partner

West Virginia hits record sports betting and iGaming high in April

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

BetMGM launches online poker brands in Pennsylvania

MGM Resorts first quarter revenue down 27% at $1.6bn

Tennessee sports market grows to $205.9m in March

Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution