BetMGM expands into horse race betting with NYRA Bets

The New York Racing Association’s betting brand NYRA Bets has become the first horse racing partner of US sports betting operator BetMGM.

The agreement will allow BetMGM’s customers to watch and bet on Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter horse races from more than 200 tracks around the world.

BetMGM will utilize the NYRA Bets wagering platform in its horse racing app, providing customers with access to daily horse racing content, live streaming video and race replays.

BetMGM customers will also be able to bet on marquee events in the US such as the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup, as well as international events including Royal Ascot, Melbourne Cup, Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

“We’ve found a great partner in NYRA Bets and look forward to working with them to create a thrilling, interactive experience for horse racing fans on BetMGM,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt.

NYRA Bets’ online platform launched in 2016 and recorded strong growth last year as new customers gravitated toward horse racing, one of the few sports available during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently available in 30 US states and continues to expand its reach and customer base.

“This is the type of partnership that reflects the importance of horse racing within the rapidly evolving sports betting marketplace,” said NYRA Bets president Tony Allevato. “BetMGM has consistently led the charge to expand wagering opportunities for their customers, and we are thrilled that our horse racing content will soon be available on their platform.”