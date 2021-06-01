This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

CDI adds Aristocrat to historical racing machine supplier roster

1st June 2021 7:56 am GMT
Churchill Downs
Playtech

New York-listed racing and gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has expanded its roster of historical racing machine (HRM) suppliers through a new partnership with Aristocrat.

Aristocrat’s games will be rolled out across CDI’s HRM facilities in Kentucky, including Derby City Gaming in Louisville; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove; Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport; and Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence when it opens in 2022.

Players at CDI’s HRM facilities will be able to access popular Aristocrat games including Buffalo, Wild Lepre’Coins and others titles exclusively on the MarsX family of cabinets, which operate on Ainsworth’s proprietary HRM system.

“Aristocrat is a leader in offering the top games in the industry and we’re ecstatic to add their top games to our HRM locations,” said CDI senior vice president of gaming operations Austin Miller. “Their innovation as it relates to content and hardware will allow us to expand our game offerings and attract their loyal customer base.”

Aristocrat joins Scientific Games, Ainsworth, Konami Gaming, and IGT as suppliers to CDI’s HRM facilities.

“CDI is leading the industry in creating unique and exciting HRM entertainment venues,” said Aristocrat senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics Jon Hanlin. We are thrilled to again expand our relationship with CDI and bring our leading game content to this vibrant and growing segment of the gaming industry.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed 1.71 per cent lower at $199.53 per share in New York Friday, while shares in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) closed 0.24 per cent lower at AUD$40.95 per share in Sydney Tuesday.

