Entain-backed sports data provider Racing and Sports (RAS) Technology Holdings has expanded its partnership with Tabcorp’s Sky Racing World to include the United States.

The partnership combines RAS’ digital automation and form data with Sky Racing’s portfolio of international racing rights, which are distributed to all major US wagering operators.

This includes exclusive rights to market and distribute live horse racing from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Argentina throughout the Americas and [...]