PMU brings horse race betting offering to Senegal

French betting and gaming operator PMU has entered Senegal for the first time through a partnership with the Senegalese National Lottery (Lonase) and betting software provider Honoré Gaming.

PMU has joined forces with Lonase to allow horse racing customers to bet on the same horse races and with the same payouts as PMU’s customers in France, powered by Honoré’s platform and sportsbook offering.

“We are delighted to be extending our existing partnership with PMU to facilitate its agreement with Lonase and to allow bettors in Senegal to wager on the same races and with the same payouts as PMU’s players in France,” said Honoré Gaming chief operating officer Christophe Casanova.

“Africa is one of the fastest-growing online betting markets in the world and we have helped operators enter French-speaking markets and quickly establish their brands by delivering a superior player experience. Now we can do this with PMU in Senegal in partnership with Lonase.”

Honoré Gaming was established in 2014 to provide turnkey sportsbook solutions to operators targeting French-speaking countries across the African market. It is now live in 25 countries across Africa.