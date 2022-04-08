This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Entain partners JockeyCam for new horse racing VR experience

8th April 2022 9:00 am GMT
Entain is re-defining horse racing for racegoers with the launch of a new 360° Virtual Reality (VR) experience created in partnership with JockeyCam.

Spearheaded by Entain’s UK brand Coral, the VR experience will provide the opportunity for punters to take the reins, go head-to-head with other virtual riders, and experience the thrill of what it is like to be a jump jockey.

The trial footage was filmed with a 360° high-definition camera mounted on the helmets of seven professional jockeys, who raced over two miles facing 11 fences at Chepstow Racecourse.

JockeyCam organised the staging and filming of the race, with racehorses supplied by trainer Tim Vaughan, and race commentary provided by Stewart Machin.

The immersive experience will tour the UK and be available at a number of Coral-sponsored events throughout the year, with its next stop at the Newcastle Races on Good Friday (15 April).

“The growth and engagement in our UK sports brands shows just how powerful the combination of our core customer offer and immersive experiences can be,” said Entain deputy managing director digital Dominic Grounsell. “We have a really exciting opportunity to do something different and, through our brands, are committed to reaching both new and existing customers in interesting, fresh and engaging ways.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading marginally higher at 1,556.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

