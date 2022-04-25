This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

RAS Technology secures UK greyhound racing rights

25th April 2022 9:36 am GMT
OpenBet

Entain-backed sports data provider Racing and Sports (RAS) Technology Holdings has entered into a new long-term partnership with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

The new deal will see RAS assume responsibility for the support and maintenance of GBGB’s database from May 2023, covering all greyhound racing in the UK. The company will also provide enhanced form and analytical products to the bookmaking and media markets.

RAS already provides graphical speed maps and race analysis cards on greyhound racing in its home market of Australia, and intends to introduce this type of analytical data in visual format to UK customers.

“Racing and Sports has a huge following in the Southern Hemisphere and it's our intention to establish the RAS brand throughout UK, Europe and USA,” said RAS managing director for UK & Europe Brent Dolan. “Over the past year we have aligned ourselves with several strategic operators and this exciting opportunity to work with GBGB to enhance the UK greyhound product is a marvellous opportunity.

“You cannot stand still in this business and we are determined to create and innovate the greyhound product in conjunction with GBGB and its promoters.”

GBGB commercial director Mark Moisley said: “Racing and Sports are a growing and proactive company that impressed us with their forward-thinking ideas. I know they are eager to introduce the same innovation to British licensed greyhound racing that they have done for both horseracing and greyhound racing in Australia and we look forward to working alongside them to drive our sport forward.”

Related Tags
Australia Greyhound Board of Great Britain Greyhound Racing RAS Technology United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech evacuates staff and overhauls Ukraine operations

A hard act to follow: an interview with new Yggdrasil CEO Björn Krantz

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

LL Lucky Games agrees deal to acquire slot studio ReelNRG

RAS Technology enters US market with Sky Racing World

Completing the map: exclusive interview with Fernando Garita of Betcris

Aristocrat creates dedicated iGaming business after failed Playtech bid

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Entain-backed RAS Technology posts first half revenue of AUD$4.3m

Ezugi enters Bosnia and Herzegovina with Premier Kladionica

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Penn National swings to profit in 2021 as Interactive contribution grows

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

Genius Sports and Canadian Football League agree new long-term partnership

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar