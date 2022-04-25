RAS Technology secures UK greyhound racing rights

Entain-backed sports data provider Racing and Sports (RAS) Technology Holdings has entered into a new long-term partnership with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

The new deal will see RAS assume responsibility for the support and maintenance of GBGB’s database from May 2023, covering all greyhound racing in the UK. The company will also provide enhanced form and analytical products to the bookmaking and media markets.

RAS already provides graphical speed maps and race analysis cards on greyhound racing in its home market of Australia, and intends to introduce this type of analytical data in visual format to UK customers.

“Racing and Sports has a huge following in the Southern Hemisphere and it's our intention to establish the RAS brand throughout UK, Europe and USA,” said RAS managing director for UK & Europe Brent Dolan. “Over the past year we have aligned ourselves with several strategic operators and this exciting opportunity to work with GBGB to enhance the UK greyhound product is a marvellous opportunity.

“You cannot stand still in this business and we are determined to create and innovate the greyhound product in conjunction with GBGB and its promoters.”

GBGB commercial director Mark Moisley said: “Racing and Sports are a growing and proactive company that impressed us with their forward-thinking ideas. I know they are eager to introduce the same innovation to British licensed greyhound racing that they have done for both horseracing and greyhound racing in Australia and we look forward to working alongside them to drive our sport forward.”