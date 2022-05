Betting solutions provider BetMakers Technology Group has launched fixed odds betting on thoroughbred horse racing in New Jersey.

The launch comes two years after BetMakers secured an agreement to bring its fixed odds horse racing solution to the United States through a partnership with Monmouth Park owner the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen Association.

Legislation authorising fixed odds horse race betting was approved by the New Jersey legislature in June 2021, with the first bets placed this weekend [...]