Sydney-listed betting technology supplier BetMakers has secured the right to distribute Penn National Gaming’s racing content to bookmakers outside the United States and Canada.

The agreement allows BetMakers to distribute data and visual content from more than 940 race meetings a year to licensed sports betting operators outside North America, with the company receiving a fee based on a percentage of turnover generated by operators.

“We are delighted to offer Penn’s first-rate content to a global audience [...]