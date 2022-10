Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet is enhancing its horse race betting offering in the United States through a new multi-year agreement with The Stronach Group’s 1/ST Technology.

The five-year deal will see 1/ST Technology integrate its horse racing betting products and content solutions within the PointsBet sportsbook app.

In addition, the supplier will also deliver a new stand-alone PointsBet-branded advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform in eligible states outside those in which the operator currently offers sports betting.

“Today [...]