Sydney-listed sportsbook operator PointsBet has entered into a partnership with The Stronach Group’s 1/ST Technology division to expand their horse racing operations in the United States.

The agreement will see PointsBet and 1/ST Technology collaborate to upgrade the 1/ST BET online horse wagering product in US jurisdictions where advance deposit wagering (ADW) is permitted.

In addition, racing customers of 1/ST Technology’s Xpressbet and 1/ST BET pari-mutuel brands will expand into sports betting and iCasino via PointsBet products [...]