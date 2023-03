Ontario-based horseracing and betting operator Woodbine Entertainment is hoping to achieve its best ever season this year as it works with regulators to integrate pari-mutuel wagering into the province’s online sportsbooks.

The new season begins on April 22 and aims to attract a record audience, aided by this summer’s opening of the $1 billion Great Canadian Entertainment Resort Casino on the Woodbine property, which is expected to attract 12 million visitors annually.

The 400-room hotel and Vegas-style [...]