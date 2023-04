Betting on US Thoroughbred racing reached $2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, with Equibase reporting a 2 per cent increase in wagering in March to $962.7 million.

March’s performance was the first time since November 2022 that monthly racing betting exceeded $900 million, with betting in the first quarter 3 per cent lower than last year's $2.8 billion.

There were 822 race days in the first three months of 2023, an increase of 2 per [...]