Wagering on US thoroughbred racing fell by 3 per cent to $1.05 billion in April as the number of race days fell by 14 versus the same month last year.

Equibase reports that there were 281 race days in April (2022: 295) hosting 2,350 races, a decline of 6 per cent, with total prize money for the month 3 per cent lower than a year ago at $100.5 million.

US Thoroughbred racing: April 2023 v 2022 ($)

One [...]