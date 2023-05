TAB NZ chief executive Mike Tod has announced his intention to step down after securing ministerial approval for the organisation’s partnership with Entain.

Tod (pictured) will step down on 1 June and will be replaced by Nick Roberts, who as general counsel and then chief transition officer served on the team that secured the strategic partnership with Entain.

The 25-year partnership received government approval today (23 May) and will enable an immediate financial uplift to the three [...]