Gaming Intelligence
Churchill Downs Racetrack to resume racing in September

1st August 2023 1:20 pm GMT
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has confirmed that live racing will resume at its Churchill Downs Racetrack in September.

The company had temporarily suspended racing at its leading racetrack in June to conduct an internal safety review following a spike in injuries that resulted in the death of several horses.

Live racing will now return for the regularly scheduled meet beginning 14 September, after CDI completed a comprehensive evaluation of existing safety protocols and a thorough assessment of industry best practices.

The racetrack has implemented several key enhancements to further ensure the safety and well-being of equine and human athletes, including infrastructure upgrades, increased veterinary oversight, collaboration with industry experts, and the establishment of a safety management committee.

“We are excited to resume live racing again at Churchill Downs,” said CDI CEO Bill Carstanjen. “Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NYSE:CHDN) closed 2.10 per cent lower at $115.85 per share in New York Monday.

