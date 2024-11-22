Catskill OTB to cease accepting bets in New York State

New York State could lose one of its five Off-Track Betting operators with Catskill OTB set to pause operations next week.

After nearly half a century of operation, Catskill OTB will cease accepting bets on 30 November across the 13 bars and restaurants in the state that offer kiosks for horse race wagering.

The operator will also temporarily shutter its InterBets online arm as it seeks legislative and regulatory assistance to restructure Catskill OTB, with the aim of securing "new profitable products to resume sustainable operations".

Players will be able to cash winning tickets purchased from a Catskill OTB location until 15 December.

“This is the worst-case scenario for Catskill OTB but shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to our plight for the last decade,” said Catskill OTB president Wanda Williams. “Horse racing isn’t growing its fan base and total betting has decreased, so have our revenues.

“We have sought help from the New York state legislature for years and several bills that would have helped us find new sources of revenue have passed but were then vetoed by Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo. That is why we’re forced to cease taking bets for now.”

In 2023, New York State’s five OTB operators saw total handle decline by 10 per cent to $319.1 million.

Catskill OTB is the smallest of these five operators, contributing $9.1 million in handle last year, comprising in-state handle of $2.7 million and out-of-state handle of $6.4 million.

Since its launch in 1976, Catskill OTB claims to have generated nearly $750 million for local counties, New York State, and the horse racing industry.