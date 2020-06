British horse racing returns today at Newcastle Racecourse after the UK government approved guidelines to allow elite sports to resume behind closed doors.

With the industry suspended from 18 March to allow emergency and NHS workers to focus on COVID-19, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said that the resumption of racing would help save businesses in the £4bn industry.

Over the past few weeks, the BHA’s chief medical adviser Dr Jerry Hill has been working with officials [...]