Boyd Gaming launches new Stardust-branded social casino

New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has launched a new social casino app based on its former Stardust Resort and Casino venue in Las Vegas.

The Stardust Social Casino app features a selection of popular slot titles available on Boyd Gaming’s casino floors, including 50 Dragons, Wings Over Olympus, Wild Leprecoins, Lucky 88 and Queen of the Nile, among others.

Purchasing virtual credit purchases will see players earn points and tier credits within Boyd Gaming's B Connected player loyalty program, which can be redeemed at the operator’s land-based casinos across the country.

“Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history,” said Boyd Gaming president and CEO Keith Smith. “With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name.

“Stardust is a name that clearly resonates with gaming customers across all generations. Given its considerable brand equity, we believe the Stardust name will give Boyd Gaming a unique advantage as we further expand our online and mobile gaming presence.”

The Stardust opened in 1958 and operated for 48 years until its closure in 2006. It was demolished less than a year later, with Genting Group acquiring the site from Boyd in 2013 with plans to open a new Resorts World venue by next year.

Shares in Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) closed up 6.00 per cent at $21.99 per share in New York Tuesday.