GAN launches new mychoice social casino for Penn National Gaming

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has rolled out a new social casino app for New York-listed casino operator Penn National Gaming.

Powered by GAN’s Simulated Gaming software and delivered to Penn Interactive, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, the mychoice social casino app has been fully integrated with Penn National’s player loyalty program, which currently has over 20m members.

The app will be served to casino patrons of more than 100 individual casino properties owned by Penn National across the US.

“We are proud to have been selected by a genuine giant of gaming to upgrade their long-standing B2B social casino offering with a uniquely diverse Simulated Gaming content portfolio accessed via an enhanced custom front-end development and a full integration into Penn National’s market leading reward program, leveraging our unique patented technical capability to deliver on-property to online convergence for their carded patrons,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman

“We hope this marks the beginning of a partnership that may grow beyond the opportunity of social gaming for GAN.”

Penn Interactive head Jon Kaplowitz added: “The combination of GAN’s great team and proven ability to deliver quality products makes them an ideal partner for Penn.

“Our mychoice social casino app will be a fun, free-to-play casino experience, and will allow our mychoice members to continue to earn valuable loyalty points from the comfort of their homes.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 1.11 per cent lower at $20.45 per share in New York Monday while shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed 0.25 per cent higher at $55.74 per share, less that 4 per cent off their 52-week high of $57.93 per share set on August 21.