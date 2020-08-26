Louisiana’s Coushatta Casino goes social with Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has launched a new social casino and social sportsbook for Coushatta Casino Resort, the largest casino in Louisiana.

Powered by RSI's proprietary iGaming platform, Coushatta CASINO4FUN offers a range of over 300 slots, table games and live dealer games, as well as a free-to-play sportsbook.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests the popular amenity of online social gaming,” said Coushatta Casino Resort general manager Scott Sirois. “We know Coushatta CASINO4FUN will create fun and excitement for our guests once they sign up to play.

“Our new website delivers social casino gaming excitement directly to our guests' fingertips - anytime, anywhere. With hundreds of casino games available on the website, some with the option of interacting with a live dealer, this brings us to a new level of guest service in the gaming industry.”

Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz said: “As more states move to legalize online casino and sports betting, forward-looking partners such as the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana are selecting Rush Street Interactive's CASINO4FUN social casino product to position themselves early for success once online gaming is legalized in their state.

“This partnership will provide them with a powerful marketing tool to increase their current casino customer engagement, reactivate lapsed players, and acquire new customers cost-efficiently.”

RSI is currently live with its social casino offering with Rivers Casinos in New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, as well as an unnamed lottery-focused partner.

“We are very appreciative and thank the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for their vote of confidence in granting Rush Street Interactive the privilege to power their online Social Casino & Sportsbook in the Pelican State,” Schwartz added.

“We look forward to working together to build Coushatta Casino Resort's online database through strategic marketing and promotions, which will increase interest in its property, which in turn, we expect to help generate more revenues.”