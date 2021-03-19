GAN signs first social casino partner in Arizona

New York-listed gaming technology provider GAN has entered into a definitive agreement to power a new online social casino for Arizona-based casino operator Gila River Gaming Enterprises.

GAN will provide its Simulated Gaming solution to the three casinos that Gila operates on behalf of the Gila River Indian Community; Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Vee Quiva in Laveen Village, and Lone Butte in Chandler.

“Our Simulated Gaming technology and software continues to demonstrate its industry leading position and we are excited to announce our latest partnership with Gila River Gaming Enterprises,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman. “Gila operates three world-class casinos in the state of Arizona, and we are proud to be selected as their trusted partner to improve the player experience.

“We look forward to developing a customized solution for Gila and the continued growth of our Simulated Gaming clients.”

Gila River Gaming Enterprises chief marketing officer Dominic Orozco added: “We are very pleased to have a partner like GAN to develop a customized Simulated Gaming platform allowing our players to play and earn rewards away from our properties.

“The functionality and flexibility of GAN’s solutions allowed us to immediately begin the launch process and we look forward to working with GAN for many years to come.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed 4.45 per cent lower at $27.03 per share in New York Thursday.