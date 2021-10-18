This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetRivers expands into Canada with new social gaming platform

18th October 2021 7:39 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive
Playtech

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers brand is entering the Canadian market with the launch of a new social betting and gaming platform in Ontario.

BetRivers’ CASINO4FUN social gaming platform is now live for Ontarians at BetRivers.net and is powered by the same technology behind RSI’s real-money iGaming platforms in the United States and Colombia.

The new social casino features over 350 slot and table games, while the online sportsbook offers sports fans single-game betting and parlays on numerous sports leagues worldwide.

BetRivers said that CASINO4FUN will enable the operator to build its brand and player database in the Canadian province, ahead of the launch of its real-money online casino and sports betting offering in Ontario in the coming months.

“Our expansion into Canada represents an exciting new frontier for RSI and continues our growth across the Americas,” said RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz. “CASINO4FUN offers our community of players the same high level of entertainment and customer service of RSI’s real-money gaming platform, delivered in a casual and free-to-play setting.

“We look forward to providing a truly differentiated gaming experience for players in Ontario that is focused on fostering player trust and enjoyment.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 2.26 per cent lower at $19.43 per share in New York Friday.

