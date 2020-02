Scientific Games’ social gaming spinoff SciPlay grew revenue by 11.9 per cent to $465.8m in 2019, despite a fall in the final quarter of the year.

SciPlay’s fourth quarter revenue was marginally lower than the same period a year ago at $112.9m following an adjustment to previously reported figures, which resulted in a negative $6.3m impact on Q4 revenue.

Despite the adjustment, mobile revenue reached a new high in Q4 of $98.2m, with net income for the period climbing 52.9 per cent [...]