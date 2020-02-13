PointsBet signs first partnership with professional US sports league

Australian and US sportsbook operator PointsBet has been named as an authorized sports betting operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

PointsBet will have access to official NBA betting data and league marks across its online and mobile betting platform in the US throughout the season, with the deal marking the operator’s first partnership with a professional US sports league.

“As a tech company at heart, the PointsBet team is excited to work with a league as savvy and forward-thinking as the NBA,” said PointsBet USA chief executive officer Johnny Aitken and recent Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 winner. “We’re certainly aligned in looking to present fans with the best experience possible, and we look forward to enhancing the sports betting aspect via the Win Probability Metric Powered by PointsBet.”

As part of the deal, PointsBet will also integrate its Win Probability Metric, which uses analytics and statistics to provide real-time projected outcomes of each game, across certain NBA platforms, including NBA.com and the associations social media channels.

“We are thrilled to partner with PointsBet on its first US sports league betting partnership, as they continue to grow their business throughout the US,” said NBA senior vice president, head of fantasy and gaming Scott Kaufman-Ross. “PointsBet has a unique offering in the marketplace and we are excited to find new ways to engage with fans together.”

Additionally, the NBA and PointsBet will work closely together to ensure best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 7.58 per cent at AUD$6.10 per share in Sydney earlier Thursday.