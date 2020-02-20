DraftKings launches mobile sportsbook in Iowa

Sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has launched its mobile and online sportsbook app in Iowa through its partnership with Wild Rose Casino and Resort.

After registering in-person at any one of the three Wild Rose casinos, DraftKings customers will now be able to bet via the sportsbook mobile app and online site from anywhere in the state. It follows DraftKings’ retail sportsbook launches at Wild Rose venues in Jefferson, Clinton and Emmetsburg last year.

“DraftKings has seen steady fan engagement in Iowa during the last few months at our three Wild Rose sportsbooks across the state, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide customers with our state-of-the-art mobile sports-betting platform,” said DraftKings North America president and co-founder Matt Kalish.

“We have worked diligently to perfect our sportsbook product since it launched in 2018, and starting today, we’re proud to offer Iowans a safe and responsible place to wager on sports – one that can be accessed conveniently from the palm of their hands.”

Wild Rose chief operating officer Tom Timmons added: “We believe DraftKings is offering the best mobile app yet to Iowa sports betting enthusiasts. Since we opened the sportsbooks, we have been deluged with requests for this app. We are happy to offer it now, with the NCAA basketball tournament just around the corner.”

Current Iowa sports betting regulations require customers to physically visit a casino to register for mobile sports betting until 1 January 2021, after which customers will no longer be required to register in-person.