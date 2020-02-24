Scientific Games adds sports betting to long-term Golden Nugget deal

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games Corporation has expanded its iGaming partnership with leading US casino operator Golden Nugget.

The new multi-product agreement builds on an existing long-term partnership between the two companies, with Scientific Games to provide its solutions to Golden Nugget across multiple states through 2024 and potentially beyond.

The supplier will enhance Golden Nugget’s iGaming platform through an integration with its OpenGaming system in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as other US states as regulations allow. This includes the Open Gaming System content aggregation platform, and player account management solution.

Golden Nugget will also utilize Scientific Games’ full OpenSports product suite and managed trading services from Don Best Sports.

The deployment of OpenSports will begin with mobile sports betting in New Jersey, with additional states included as new states launch. There is also an option to roll out OpenSports in retail locations across multiple states, including New Jersey, Mississippi and Nevada.

“We have a long history with Scientific Games, and their technology is a cornerstone of our sports betting and iGaming strategy,” said Golden Nugget senior vice president and general manager for online gaming Thomas Winter. “We’re thrilled to continue working with them to bring a consistent and best-in-class experience to our players across multiple products, nationwide.”

Jordan Levin, group chief executive of digital for Scientific Games, said: “Following Golden Nugget’s transition to our solutions, we look forward to launching sports on top of our long-standing player account and iGaming relationship.

“Golden Nugget has a wide player base across the US, having pioneered the iGaming space in New Jersey from its earliest days, and we’re excited to power their sports betting and iGaming presence, providing a seamless and reliable end-to-end betting experience.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed at $23.75 per share in New York Friday.