Michigan will become the latest US state to launch sports betting with three Detroit casinos expected to receive approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) this week.

Less than three months after new sports betting and iGaming legislation was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the MGCB is expected to give final approval Tuesday for Detroit’s three casinos to open retail sportsbooks.

The regulator said that all preliminary requirements have already been met for the [...]