Stats Perform secures official betting data rights to United Soccer League

Sports data provider Stats Perform has secured the long-term official betting data rights to the United Soccer League (USL) for distribution to licensed sports betting and daily fantasy sports operators.

The agreement covers the USL’s two professional domestic leagues, the USL Championship and USL League One, and makes Stats Perform the official collector and distributor of all major professional US soccer data with its existing data rights deal for Major League Soccer (MLS) and the US Men and Women national team games.

The agreement also extends an existing partnership under which Stats Perform delivers official USL competition data to media and broadcasters.

“Soccer is the undisputed biggest betting sport in the world, which means hundreds of licensed sportsbooks and millions of bettors trust us to power their entertainment by collecting data with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “Our data collection team is the best in the world at what they do and we’re delighted to have been selected by the USL to deliver the best possible betting experiences across their competitions.”

Team and player data for over 1,000 USL football matches per season will be made available to licensed sportsbooks and odds feed partners through Stats Perform’s RunningBall incident feed and opta player data services.

“The USL is excited to partner with Stats Perform as we continue to explore the landscape of sports betting,” said USL senior vice president of Digital & Emerging Technology and Strategy Lizzie Seedhouse. “Though a seemingly ever-changing landscape, the USL’s priority remains quality and integrity of its data, two qualities that Stats Perform carries as a proven leader in this space.”