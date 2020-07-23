Colombia’s Megapuesta first to benefit from BtoBet’s new ecommerce strategy

iGaming platform provider BtoBet has entered into a strategic agreement with on-demand delivery app Rappi to provide new opportunities for its operator partners across Latin America.

BtoBet will initially work with licensed operator Megapuesta to provide sports content across Rappi’s platform in Colombia, which has around 9m active users.

BtoBet and Rappi will also expand the partnership in the coming months to other Latin American countries where Rappi is providing its on-demand delivery services, providing new marketing, sales and acquisition opportunities for other BtoBet operator partners in the region.

BtoBet executive chairman Alessandro Fried said that the supplier is seeking innovative ways to grasp the opportunities provided by new ecommerce channels that have become popular in the country.

“This, coupled with Rappi’s founders’ bold vision to create the premiere multi-service “super-app” in the region, has led us to create a new sector and a new vertical to the vast portfolio Rappi is providing its clients,” said Fried.

Juan Esteban Puerta, commercial manager for Megapuesta-owner Megared, added: “Our aim, together with BtoBet, was to identify opportunities on platforms and applications not directly related to the iGaming industry, which not only offer a limitless portfolio of goods and services, but have in due process evolved a full ecommerce ecosystem that would bring benefits to our business strategy.”