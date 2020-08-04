Gaming Innovation Group to power Grupo Slots online in Argentina

Oslo-listed supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has agreed a deal to enter the regulated Buenos Aires iGaming market.

The agreement with leading Argentinian land-based gaming operator Grupo Slots will see GiG supply a full online turnkey solution, including the technical iGaming platform, sportsbook, front end development and data platform.

“I am extremely excited to partner with and onboard Group Slots,” said GiG chief executive Richard Brown. ”We see a great potential in the regulated environments within Argentina as that market is in the early transformation from offline to online gambling, and to partner with one of the largest and premier land based operators in the market is great opportunity to showcase our product in the LATAM market while delivering the platform for online gambling transformation for Grupo Slots.”

The supply contract, which is expected to be signed in Q3, would be for a minimum four-year term and based on a revenue share model in combination with a setup fee.

Juan Ignacio Torres, general manager of Grupo Slots, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have reached this agreement with a company like GIG, an international company with extensive experience, which demonstrates a high level of seriousness and excellence in the field of online gaming.

“On our part, we also contribute 35 years of experience, innovation, infrastructure and knowledge of the Argentine gambling market, currently being one of the few operators with online gaming presence. This agreement complements us and gives us a tool of quality and excellence to continue growing in this market with so much future potential.”

Gambling in Argentina is regulated on a provincial basis, with the City of Buenos Aires adopting regulations to govern iGaming in February of this year.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) were trading up 7.13 per cent at NOK8.11 per share in Oslo Tuesday morning.